Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Southeast Baptist Tabernacle Church
Indianapolis, IN
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Riverland Baptist Church
19455 SW 61st St
Dunnellon, FL
Mary HAZELWOOD Obituary
HAZELWOOD,
MARY REBECCA (POTE)
Mrs. Mary Rebecca (Pote) Hazelwood was born on July 31, 1929. She passed away on February 14, 2019 in Dunnellon, Florida.
She is preceded in death by her children, Angela Fisher, James Arkell, Lawrence Pote, Ronald Pote, and Johnny Pote.
Mary leaves to cherish her memories forever by her children, Robert (Dorothy) Pote, Mary (Bill) Quilhot, Kenneth (Janet) Pote, Michael (Patty) Pote, Joan (Morgan) Becker, Allan (Maggie) Pote, Jeanette (Robert) Murray, Dennis (Diana) Hazelwood, Judith (Howard) McKee, Major (Tina) Hazelwood, Ross (Judy) Arkell, Richard Fisher; 53 grandchildren; 80 great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Riverland Baptist Church, 19455 SW 61st St, Dunnellon, FL 34432 on March 2, 2019 between 2-4pm. Services in Indiana will be held on February 22, 2019 at Southeast Baptist Tabernacle Church at 2pm.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019
