SHELTON,
MARY HELEN ROGERS
Mary Helen Rogers Shelton, 94, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2019. She was born on June 24, 1925, in Harveyton, Kentucky to Carl E. and Mille H. Rogers. She attended Christian College in Columbia, Missouri. She later became an executive secretary for DuPont de Nemours in Martinsville, Virginia.
After relocating to Ocala in 1967, she served as the administrative secretary at Osceola Middle School and at the Marion County School Board Personnel Department until retiring in 1989. She served at First Christian Church, Ocala in many capacities including Elder, Board Moderator, and Sunday School Teacher. Mary also enjoyed dancing with the Bonnie Belles Tap Dance Troupe.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James William 'Bill' Shelton, Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Jo Shelton; son, Jim Shelton (Lynne).
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at First Christian Church, Ocala, FL with the Reverend Terry Harper officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to First Christian Church, 1908 SE Fort King St., Ocala, FL 34471. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019