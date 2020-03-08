Home

TAYLOR, MARY HELEN
Mary Helen Taylor, 76, of Ocala passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at AdventHealth in Ocala. Mary was a native of Alabama, born on August 23, 1943 and moved to this area from Ft. Lauderdale, FL in 1983. In 1970, Mary married the love of her life, Richard, and together the two shared 50 years of love and happiness.
Survivors include her husband, Richard Taylor; grandchildren, Michelle Spencer and Robert and Melissa Sizemore; great-grandchildren, Taylor Pitter, Jeffrey Harris, and Leelan Spencer.
Predeceased by her parents; and her daughter.
Per the family's request, no service will be held at this time.
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020
