FAHERTY, MARY JANE (MAUREEN) HUNT
Mary Jane (Maureen) Hunt Faherty was born in Brooklyn, NY on March 30, 1937. She lived in Eastchester NY and Hamilton Township, NJ and moved to Ocala, FL in 1999. She was a retired teacher and principal at a private school for 25 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Annie Hunt; and her brothers, Peter and John. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Michael; brother, Eugene (Anne) Hunt; daughters, Laura (Fran) Santitoro, Elizabeth Kairab; and son, M. Nicholas Faherty. She has seven grandchildren, Michael, Haley, Joseph, Alexandra, Hannah, Vincent, and Priya.
She was a member of Queen of Peace Parish and served as a Minister to the sick.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alpha Center for Women in Ocala Florida. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 6455 SW SR 200 Ocala, FL 34476 on Thursday October 3, 2019 at 8:30 am.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019