|
|
LAZICH, MARY
Mary Lazich, 93, of Ocala, Florida passed away on June 14, 2019. Mary was born in Johnstown, PA and moved to Florida in 1985.
She is predeceased by her husband, Michael; and her daughter, Marlene.
She is survived by her daughter, Diane Goldman. She has four grandchildren, Michael Curtis, Brian Curtis, Jill Meffert and Jacob Goldman. She has six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 19, 2019, from 10am - 11am at Fero Funeral Home, 5955 N. Lecanto Hwy, Beverly Hills, FL 34465. A service will be held at Fero Memorial Gardens, 5891 N. Lecanto Hwy from 11am - 12pm with Father Sergious from St. Raphael Orthodox Church officiating. Refreshments will be served at Fero Funeral Home immediately following the entombment at Fero Memorial Gardens.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 19 to June 20, 2019