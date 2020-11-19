Mary Lee Bain

Mrs. Mary Lee Bain, 96, passed away at home on November 16, 2020. Her memories will be cherished by her family and friends.

Wake services for Mrs. Bain will be at the Bridget and Joclyn Gray Memorial Chapel, 706 SW MLK Ave, Ocala 34471 on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 6pm-7pm. Public viewing will be from 9am-6pm.

Funeral services for Mrs. Bain will be held at the Kings House of Restoration Ministries, 674 Silver Rd., Ocala, FL 34472. on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11 am. Public viewing one hour before services. Rev. T. Patricia Nelson, Pastor at Mt. Tabor AME Church, Eulogist. Interment will be in the Dunnellon Community Cemetery. Funeral cortege will leave Brown Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services, LLC, 706 SW MLK, Ave. Ocala, Fl 34471.(352) 840-0611.

COVID-19 guidelines will be enforced. Masks and Social Distancing are required.



