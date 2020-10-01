1/1
Mary Lois Klinzing
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Lois Klinzing
Mary Lois Klinzing, formerly a resident of On Top of The World in Ocala, Florida, died on August 21, 2020 at her home in Arizona. She had recently celebrated her 90th birthday with a small family gathering. Mary was born and raised in Iowa and lived for many years in Arkansas before she moved to FL with her daughter. She enjoyed her dogs, golfing and playing cards. A memorial service will be held in Iowa at a future date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocala.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved