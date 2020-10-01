Mary Lois Klinzing

Mary Lois Klinzing, formerly a resident of On Top of The World in Ocala, Florida, died on August 21, 2020 at her home in Arizona. She had recently celebrated her 90th birthday with a small family gathering. Mary was born and raised in Iowa and lived for many years in Arkansas before she moved to FL with her daughter. She enjoyed her dogs, golfing and playing cards. A memorial service will be held in Iowa at a future date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store