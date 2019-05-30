Home

Summers Funeral Home - Ocala
2238 NW 10th Street
Ocala, FL 34475
(352) 351-0566
MARY LOU CONEY Obituary
CONEY, MARY LOU, 86
Mary Lou Coney was born on September 20, 1932 in Winfield, Florida. Mary was united in Holy Matrimony to Nathaniel Coney for 54 years in Leesburg, Florida, they were blessed with three children. Mary worked for the Marion County School Board as a Head Custodian for over 30 years.
She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Nathaniel Coney; children, Tesa Hunter (Tommy), Tyesha Gant, Alicia Nunn (Burdette), and Sharon Mitchell; two brothers, Willie B. Kemp (Elizabeth), Charlie B. Kemp (Lois); three grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and sorrowing friends.
Public Viewing will be on Friday, May 31, 2019 from 2:00pm to 6:00pm at Summers Funeral Home 2238 NW 10th St, Ocala, FL 34475. Funeral Service for Mrs. Mary Lou Coney will be on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00am at Christian Worship Center (CWC), 929 County Road 468, Leesburg, FL 34748, Pastor John Christian.
Condolences can be signed at Summersfh.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 30 to May 31, 2019
