Mary Louise Godwin Obituary
GODWIN,
MARY LOUISE, 67
Mary Louise Godwin, 67, of Ocala, FL passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at her home.
She was born in Camden, NJ to the late Harold P. and Mary (Klasik) Thompson.
Mary came to this area in 2004 from Pine Hill, NJ and was Catholic by faith. She enjoyed Bingo, watching movies, was an avid fan of Elvis Presley and was also an animal lover.
She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Donald Godwin, Sr.; daughter, Crystal Godwin of Ocala; son, Donald
Godwin, Jr. of Sickleville, NJ; brother, Michael Thompson of Turnersville, NJ; nieces, Donna
Demarco and Kimberly Broschand both of New Jersey.
She was preceded in death by her three brothers.
Arrangements by Baldwin Brothers Funerals and Cremations, Ocala 352-236-7813.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019
