Mary Louise Stepp
Mary Louise Stepp
Sunbury - Mary Louise Stepp, age 88, of Sunbury, went to be with her Lord on Friday, October 23, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Louise was born February 8, 1932 in Warfield, Kentucky to the late Jess and Sadie Coleman. She was a retired Circuit Pack Tester for AT&T with 25+ years of service. Attended Genoa Baptist Church and the Church of God of Prophecy in Florida.
Louise and her late husband, Merle, enjoyed wintering in Ocala, FL and enjoyed playing games with their friends from Church. Together they enjoyed dining out, shopping and most of all spending time with family and the grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Louise was preceded in death by daughter, Deborah Carol Slygh; brothers, Bennie, Ray, Junior and Don Coleman; sisters, Virginia Blevins and Lucille Harmon.
She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Sandra K. and David Chapman; son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Barbara Stepp all of Sunbury; brother, Elmer S. Coleman of Galena; son-in-law, Mark Slygh of Bartelso, IL; grandchildren, Josh and Shana Stepp, Geneva (Eric) Brownell, David (Kelli) Chapman, Dusty Payne; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth and Samantha Marcum, Sara and Aaron Stepp, Adam, Kaitlyn and Matthew Chapman; other relatives and friends.
Private family service and entombment next to Merle at Northlawn Memory Gardens. A Celebration of Life will be held in Louise's honor at a later date.
The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home of Sunbury in honored to serve the Stepp family. Please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
