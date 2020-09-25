Mary Magalene BrooksOcala - Brooks, Mary Magalene, 63, Ocala, Florida, passed away September 16, 2020.Due to the present COVID19 restrictions, the Life Celebration for Ms. Brooks will be a private gathering. Apostle George McCray, Sr. will be conducting the words of comfort. Visitation for family and friends will be at Sellers Funeral Home on Friday from 12pm to 6pm. Please visit the website to submit online condolences."A SELLERS SERVICE DEFINES QUALITY & SATISFACTION."