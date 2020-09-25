1/1
Mary Magalene Brooks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Magalene Brooks
Ocala - Brooks, Mary Magalene, 63, Ocala, Florida, passed away September 16, 2020.
Due to the present COVID19 restrictions, the Life Celebration for Ms. Brooks will be a private gathering. Apostle George McCray, Sr. will be conducting the words of comfort. Visitation for family and friends will be at Sellers Funeral Home on Friday from 12pm to 6pm. Please visit the website to submit online condolences.
"A SELLERS SERVICE DEFINES QUALITY & SATISFACTION."
www.sellersfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sellers Funeral Home
440 Sw Broadway St
Ocala, FL 34475
(352) 620-8881
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved