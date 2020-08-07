MARY MIALE

MIALE, MARYMary Miale of Ocala, Florida passed away August 1, 2020. Born in Worcester, Massachusetts, she graduated from high school and began a career as an outstanding clerk-typist. She married the late Francis Miale and they lived in Massachusetts until relocating to Ocala, FL in 1978. She worked for the Marion County School System until retirement, and was a highly regarded employee.Mary and Francis were members of Our Lady of the Springs Catholic Church since its inception. Her passions included bowling, challenging crossword puzzles, traveling, and enjoying the beach. She adored her family.Mary is survived by three children, Michael of New Hampshire, James of Ocala, and Patricia of Georgia. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by her husband Frank; and her daughter Joanne.A Funeral Mass will be held for Mrs. Miale at 11 AM on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Our Lady of the Springs Catholic Church in Ocala, with Father Justin Vakko OCD officiating. Condolences for the family can be left at