MARY QUINN PALMER
PALMER, MARY QUINN
Mary Quinn Palmer, 42, of Ocala, FL passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at her residence.
Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 28, 2020 in the Bluffton Cemetery with Rev. Jackie Williams officiating.
Mary was born on July 19, 1978 in Ocala, FL the daughter of Terry Patrick Quinn and the late Rebecca Kittrel Quinn. She was an employee of Fedex, a graduate of St. John Lutheran School in Ocala and a member of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her husband, Jeramy Palmer of Ocala; her father, Terry Patrick Quinn of Nahunta, GA; a step mother, Donna Quinn; three daughters, Courtney Dunaway of Montgomery, AL, Kaylen Dunaway and Jordan Dunaway both of Wetumpka, AL; and a step-daughter, Rilynn Palmer of Ocala, FL; four step sisters; and two uncles, Scott and Hugh Edwards.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Rebecca Kittrel Quinn.
LUNSFORD FUNERAL HOME, CUTHBERT, GA 229/732-2148

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
