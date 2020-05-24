THOMPSON,

MARY REBECCA ('BECKIE')

Belleview - Mary Rebecca ('Beckie') Thompson, born 2 March 1930 and died 15 May 2020. Born in Morven, Georgia, she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She never greeted a person without a smile or a kind word. She was married to her sweetheart, Phil Thompson for 69 years and adored her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

In addition to helping raise two boys and taking care of the home front while her husband deployed many times with the military, she also worked as a Secretary at the Pentagon and Fort Knox Armored Defense Division, Secretary for the Director of Nursing at Marion Community Hospital, was a City Commissioner for the City of Belleview and completed the Cosmetology program at Central Florida Community College. She was a member of the South Marion Volunteer Fire Department Women's Auxiliary and Eastern Star. Beckie was a volunteer at Munroe Memorial Hospital for more than 30 years.

Beckie was an active member of First Baptist Church of Belleview, Florida for more than 73 years. She worked in the church office, taught children's Sunday School, sang in the choir and was part of the Good News Club at Belleview Elementary. Beckie and her husband were also missionaries with the 'Campers on Mission', serving, witnessing the gospel of Jesus Christ, and building schools and churches all over the United States.

She was always active with her two boys, David and Tim and especially loved being around her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is survived by her son, Tim (Cyndi) Thompson; grandchildren, Myke (Martha) Thompson, Katie (Patrick) Weeks, Lauren (Mikey) Miley, Jason (Crystal) Thompson, Jeff Wynn; and great grandchildren, Milo Thompson, Rose Marie Weeks, Teagann Miley, Ava Miley, Magnolia Miley, Hayden Thompson and Travis Thompson.

A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church Belleview on Saturday, 27 June at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the 'Betty Walker Scholarship Fund', FBC Belleview, 6107 SE Agnew Road, Belleview, Florida, 34420.



