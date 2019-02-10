|
|
HIRES, MARY RUTH
Mary Ruth Hires, 75, died peacefully at her home in Ocala and received into her heavenly home on January 28, 2019.
She was surrounded by three of her dearest friends and her husband of 52 years, Don. She is also survived by her brother, Louis Gornik (June) of Downers Grove, Illinois; her brother, Darrel Gornik of North Port, Florida; her niece, Alexandra Herzberg (John) of Jacksonville, Florida; her nephew, Andrew Gornik (Jen) of Kernersville, North Carolina; and two great-nieces, Emily and Olivia of Kernersville.
Mary was born in Chicago, and raised in Downers Grove, Illinois until she and Don moved to Ocala in October, 2000. She was an Occupational Therapist for 35 years, and an active member of Grace Episcopal Church for 20 years.
The family extends their deepest gratitude to Hospice of Marion County for the tender, loving care they gave Mary. In lieu of flowers it is requested that donations be made to Hospice of Marion County, 3231 SW 34th Avenue, Ocala, Florida 34474 or to Grace Episcopal Church, 510 SE Broadway St., Ocala, Florida 34471. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Grace Episcopal Church on Friday, February 15th at 2:00 P.M. A reception will follow in the Parish House. Arrangements under the care of Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home Ocala, Florida.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2019