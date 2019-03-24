|
SHEARER, MARY
Mary Shearer, 80, of Ocala, FL passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Ocala Regional Medical Center. Mary was born in Ocala, FL and was a lifelong resident of the area. She retired from the Child care industry after many years of taking care of children. She enjoyed spending time with her family and children most of all.
She is preceded in death by son, Robin Leon Roberts.
Mary is survived by her husband, Joe Shearer of Ocala, FL; daughter, Lori Ann King of Ocala, FL; step daughter, Donna Horn; sister, Mildred Lewis of Belleview, FL; grandchildren, Ben Houston King, Dustin 'Dusty' King, Ashlynn Shearer, Houston Horn, Kacey Shearer, Amanda Shearer; two great grandchildren, Preston and Sophia.
The family will have calling hours on Monday, March 25, 2019 at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, 910 Silver Springs Blvd from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm with the service celebrating Mary's life at 2:00 pm all are welcome to attend and share with the family.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019