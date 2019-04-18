|
|
JOHNSON, MARY SUE
Ocala - Mrs. Mary Sue Johnson, age 79, transition on April 15, at the Lodge Health & Rehabilitation Center.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories husband, John Johnson, Cross City, FL; son, James E. Gaddy, Jr. (Barbara), Blacklick, OH; two grandchildren; one great grandchild; siblings, Mary Anne Hill (James), Robert Earl Thompson (Kathy); a host of nieces and nephews.
A Life Celebration for Mrs. Mary Sue Johnson will be held 12:00 noon on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Hadley-Brown Funeral Home. Family will receive friends on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 6:00PM until 7:30 at Hadley-Brown Funeral Home, 127 NW 20th Street, Ocala, Florida 34475. (352) 620-0573. Professional services are entrusted to Hadley-Brown Funeral Home.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019