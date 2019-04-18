Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hadley-Brown & Paulk Funeral Home
127 NW 20th Street
Ocala, FL 34475
352-620-0573
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY SUE JOHNSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARY SUE JOHNSON Obituary
JOHNSON, MARY SUE
Ocala - Mrs. Mary Sue Johnson, age 79, transition on April 15, at the Lodge Health & Rehabilitation Center.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories husband, John Johnson, Cross City, FL; son, James E. Gaddy, Jr. (Barbara), Blacklick, OH; two grandchildren; one great grandchild; siblings, Mary Anne Hill (James), Robert Earl Thompson (Kathy); a host of nieces and nephews.
A Life Celebration for Mrs. Mary Sue Johnson will be held 12:00 noon on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Hadley-Brown Funeral Home. Family will receive friends on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 6:00PM until 7:30 at Hadley-Brown Funeral Home, 127 NW 20th Street, Ocala, Florida 34475. (352) 620-0573. Professional services are entrusted to Hadley-Brown Funeral Home.
'Providing Unparalleled
Service and Compassion'
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now