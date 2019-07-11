|
WOODS,
MARY CATHERINE, 76
Passed away on July 2, 2019 she leaves to cherish her fond memories nine children; Dwight, Ava (Ricci), Carlton, Dwayne, Valerie 'Val' (Glenn), Lawrence 'Derrick' (Gwen), William 'Demetrius', Sylvia 'Pam' (Stephon), and Kwanda (Daryle), adopted sons; Sylvester 'Jabo' and Stevie (Metria); 30 grandchildren; a quiver full of beautiful great grandchildren; siblings, Gail (Ronnie), Virginia 'Carolyn', Ronald (Margo), Janet, Kenny, and Marie 'Re-Re', and many other nieces, nephews; cousins; a slew of special friends she held dear to her heart.
Viewing will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 6:00p.m.-8:00p.m. at New St. John Missionary Baptist Church located at 2251 NW 2nd St. Ocala, FL 34475.
Visitation will be Friday, July 12, 2019 from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. at Snow's Funeral Ministry.
Funeral service for Mother Woods will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 12:00noon at First Assembly of God Church located at 1827 NE 14th St. Ocala, FL 34470. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 11 to July 12, 2019