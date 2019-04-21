|
WALTER,
MARYANNE TROISE
Maryanne Troise Walter born Jamaica Queens N.Y on April 23, 1926. She moved to Ocala Florida with her husband, Kurt Walter, in 1989, and was a resident of Oak Run. An avid golfer, card player, book reader, painter, doll collector, and feminist - Maryanne was known in her community as a powerhouse. At 92, she was still driving, entertaining and enjoying her friends and family, her church community, and visits with her children in New York.
She is survived by her son, Robert Kurt Walter; her daughter, Stephanie Troise Walter; her son in law, John Williams; and her four grandsons, Jamie, Adam, Daniel and Henry; as well as two great grandchildren, Victoria Walter and Aiden Reilly.
Services will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 8:30 am - Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ocala Florida.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019