MCDUFFEY,
MARYLOUISE R.
Marylouise R. (Nummer) McDuffey, age 75, of Moss Bluff, FL, passed away peacefully at The Villages Regional Hospital, surrounded by her loving family on March 1, 2020. She was born on May 25, 1944 in Highlands Park, Michigan, the daughter of the late, George and Marie Nummer. Mary married Harry E. McDuffey and together they were married for 39 years, and they welcomed two children to their family. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
She was preceded in death by her dear husband, Harry E. McDuffey of Reynolds, IA; a step son, the late Joseph McDuffey of Los Angeles, CA; and the late Betty (Jack) Pickering of Sterling Heights, MI.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Lydia (Clinton) Black of Moss Bluff, FL; her son, Shawn McDuffey of Moss Bluff, FL; and step children, Bonnie (Joseph) Rodziewicz of Warren, MI, Arthur McDuffey of Hunting Woods, MI, Etta McDuffey of Warren, MI, Christine (Erich) Seelye of San Diego, CA; and seven grand kids; seven step grand kids; four great grand kids; eight step great grandkids; seven great great grandkids.
Mary graduated from Pershing High School and then after raising her kids and she went back and graduated with a A.S. in Accounting at Webster College. Mary was an sweet, loving, God fearing person who loved life and loved her family. She loved to spend time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, they will carry many happy memories of her from their youth. Her family will always remember her for her love of God and her family. She also leaves to her memory many friends. She will truly be missed!
A Celebration of Her Life will be held at Crossroads Community Church, 275 Griffin Avenue, Lady Lake 32159 on Saturday, March 7, 2020 friends and family will gather at 3 pm with a service starting shortly after.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020