PEEL, MARYLYN RUTH
Marylyn Ruth Peel born on September 3, 1936 to Miles E. and Ruth (Nelson) Smith in Providence, RI has passed away. She married her grade and high school classmate, C. Stanton Peel on December 21, 1957. She attended the university of Rhode Island from 1954-1958 with a Bachelor's in Arts. She taught English as a Second Language classes and was an Administrative Assistant.
She is survived by her three sons, Gregory Alan, Stephen Douglas, And David Andrew
Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 9:30am to 10:00am at first Baptist Church Winter Park, 1021 N. New York Avenue, Winter Park, FL 32789, services will immediately follow. Interment will take place at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, 5535 US Highway 1, Mims, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marylyn's name to the National MS Society PO Box 4527 New York, NY 10163 or www.nationalmssociety.org
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019