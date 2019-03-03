Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MATTHEW MAULDIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MATTHEW LEON MAULDIN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MATTHEW LEON MAULDIN Obituary
MAULDIN, MATTHEW LEON
Our beloved son passed away on February 14, 2019 at home with his parents and sister by his side. He proudly served in the United States Air Force as a Tech Sergeant. Matt loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and his dog, Sam.
He is survived by his parents, Wallace Ray and Karen K. Mauldin; his sister, Betsy Mauldin O'Brien.
Visit https/baldwincremation.com/obituaries/matthew-mauldin/ to add a celebration of Matt.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.