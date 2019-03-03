|
|
MAULDIN, MATTHEW LEON
Our beloved son passed away on February 14, 2019 at home with his parents and sister by his side. He proudly served in the United States Air Force as a Tech Sergeant. Matt loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and his dog, Sam.
He is survived by his parents, Wallace Ray and Karen K. Mauldin; his sister, Betsy Mauldin O'Brien.
Visit https/baldwincremation.com/obituaries/matthew-mauldin/ to add a celebration of Matt.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019