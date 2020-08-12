YARBROUGH,
MATTIE 'WILLENE'
Mattie 'Willene' Yarbrough, 79, of Ocala, FL passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 surrounded by her family. Willene was born December 29, 1940 in MacClenny, FL to Edward and Neila Crews. She moved to Ocala with her Husband and children in 1962. She was a loving wife to her husband Ray for 59 years. A Wonderful mother, 'Nana,' and great 'Nana.' She loved spending time with her family and friends on their many outdoor adventures, Skiing, Hunting, Fishing and Gambling (At which she was always luckier than most). She will be truly missed by all.
Willene was predeceased by her husband, Ray in 2017; and grandson, Kyle Vandeven in 2016.
She is survived by her children, Terry Yarbrough, Debbie (Slade) Roddenberry and Dean-o (Shantel) Yarbrough; seven grandchildren, Kristen (Drew), Shannon (Matt), Jesse (Brittany), Huston (Kayla), Jake (Hannah), Mallory (Reed), and Meggie; five great grandchildren, Abby, Kayleigh, Mason, Emma, and Addison; and her sister, Barbara (Richard) Amos.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Willene on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Highland Memorial Park in Ocala. 1515 NE 3rd St. Ocala, FL. Social Distancing required please. In Lieu of Flowers the family request donations to be made to Church of Hope 3233 SE Maricamp Rd, Suite 300, Ocala, FL 34471 or charity of your choice
in her memory. Arrangements are being handled by Heirs-Baxley Funeral Services 910 SE Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala, FL 34470. (352)629-7171. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.Hiers-baxley.com