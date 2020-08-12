1/1
Mattie "Willene" Yarbrough
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mattie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
YARBROUGH,
MATTIE 'WILLENE'
Mattie 'Willene' Yarbrough, 79, of Ocala, FL passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 surrounded by her family. Willene was born December 29, 1940 in MacClenny, FL to Edward and Neila Crews. She moved to Ocala with her Husband and children in 1962. She was a loving wife to her husband Ray for 59 years. A Wonderful mother, 'Nana,' and great 'Nana.' She loved spending time with her family and friends on their many outdoor adventures, Skiing, Hunting, Fishing and Gambling (At which she was always luckier than most). She will be truly missed by all.
Willene was predeceased by her husband, Ray in 2017; and grandson, Kyle Vandeven in 2016.
She is survived by her children, Terry Yarbrough, Debbie (Slade) Roddenberry and Dean-o (Shantel) Yarbrough; seven grandchildren, Kristen (Drew), Shannon (Matt), Jesse (Brittany), Huston (Kayla), Jake (Hannah), Mallory (Reed), and Meggie; five great grandchildren, Abby, Kayleigh, Mason, Emma, and Addison; and her sister, Barbara (Richard) Amos.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Willene on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Highland Memorial Park in Ocala. 1515 NE 3rd St. Ocala, FL. Social Distancing required please. In Lieu of Flowers the family request donations to be made to Church of Hope 3233 SE Maricamp Rd, Suite 300, Ocala, FL 34471 or charity of your choice in her memory. Arrangements are being handled by Heirs-Baxley Funeral Services 910 SE Silver Springs Blvd, Ocala, FL 34470. (352)629-7171. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.Hiers-baxley.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
910 E Silver Springs Blvd
Ocala, FL 34470
(352) 629-7171
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocala.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved