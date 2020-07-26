SOHINKI,

MAUREEN ELIZABETH

Maureen Elizabeth Sohinki nee Myers, 78, passed away in Ocala, Florida, on Friday, July 17, 2020. Maureen was born on the fourth of July in Buffalo, N.Y. to George and Aileen Myers. She grew up in a safe, happy, and loving family with her brothers, George and Desmond. After graduating from Bishop McMahon High School, she worked for a local newspaper, a job that brought her many humorous and fascinating experiences. She fell in love with Gerald Sohinki and they were married, Jerry, the owner of Buster Brown children's shoe stores which Maureen joined him in operating. She was a voracious reader of both fiction and non-fiction alike, enjoyed traveling and nature, and was an animal lover, having both cats and dogs as her companions through life.

Maureen is survived by her son, David Sohinki; and her brothers; as well as her niece, Gabriella; nephews, Jonathan and Matthew; and brother-in-law, Arnold Sohinki; and niece, Julie; and nephews, Marc and Neil; and close beloved friend, Roxanne Spillman.

She was a devout member of the congregation of Christ The King Anglican Church. She will live in the hearts of all who loved her, and the list is long. 'When I find myself in times of trouble, Mother Mary comes to me. There will be an answer. Let it be.'

Arrangements by Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations, Ocala 352-236-7813



