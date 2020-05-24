PEARSALL, MAUREEN

Ocala - Our beloved Mom and sister passed peacefully at home on May 18,2020 in Ocala Florida. Maureen was born in S.I. NY in December of 1935, she moved from Flanders NJ to Ocala, FL in 1990.

She is preceded in death by the love of her life, Richard A. Pearsall, Sr.

She is survived by her loving children, Richard and Heidi Pearsall, Kimberly and Eddie Barry, Laurie and Louis Gahr. She will forever be fondly remembered by her grandchildren, Rick and Nina Pearsall, Aly and Joe Baker, Rebecca and Jay McCray, Joshua, Timothy, Andrew and Rachel Gahr, Eli and Jacob Barry, and great-granddaughter, Danielle Baker. Maureen will be greatly missed by her sisters and brothers, Grace and Jack Badyna, Patricia Birdsall, John Monahan, Thomas and Pat Monahan and many nieces/nephews.

Mom was amazing. She traveled cross country with dad, driving motorhomes of all sizes. She renovated a twelve room Victorian farmhouse while raising three kids. She took excellent care of dad for twelve years prior to his passing. Mom enjoyed line dancing, was quick to serve, easy going and witty. She enjoyed a good laugh. Her faith carried her through and we are very happy she is home.

A memorial service for family will be planned for later this summer. Charitable donations may be made to Hospice of Marion County.



