MAURICE "BUBBA" GREEN

MAURICE "BUBBA" GREEN Obituary
GREEN, MAURICE 'BUBBA'
Thursday, July 26, 2019, Maurice 'Bubba' Green peacefully passed away in his home at the age of 80. Maurice was born on October 27, 1938 in Laurel Hill, Florida. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Ocala.
He shared 60 loving years married to his high school sweetheart, Margaret Green who he is survived by along with his son, David Green; two daughters, Elizabeth Milton and Peggy Sue; as well as three grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
He took great pride in working for the City of Ocala Electric Utility for over 40 years. Maurice will be remembered for his vivacity and unconditional love for his family.
Visitation will be held at Forest Lawn 5740 S Pine Ave, Ocala, FL 34480 on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 6 PM. A funeral service for Maurice will be held at the same location on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10 AM.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019
