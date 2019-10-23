|
|
COLLETT II,
MAURY EUGENE
Maury Eugene Collett II, age 56, of Ocala, Florida passed away on Friday October 18, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Maury was born December 11, 1962 in Fort Lauderdale to parents Maury and Lois Collett. He grew up primarily in Reddick, Florida, where he loved to play football, tennis, golf, and loved to lift weights - staying healthy and strong. He met the love of his life Denise Robinson when he was 26 and they were married for 25 wonderful years. Together their family celebrated the lives of four children, Maury Collett III, Dallas, Jordan, and Hannah who all will cherish the memory of their father forever.
Maury provided for his family by working diligently as an electrician, and an inventor - his patented invention 'Mor-ez Clips' was his claim to fame and he was extremely proud of it - he called it his legend. He loved the Florida Gators and supported them vividly from his recliner, offering loud encouragement whenever necessary.
Maury was an actively engaged father who encouraged his children with every fiber of his being. He pushed them hard to be the successes they are today, and they will be his eternal legacy on the world. He was a family man through and through and he will be missed by his wife, children, mother, brothers, sisters, and extended family.
He is preceded in death by his father, Maury Collett; and a sister, Lorrie Bergh.
He is survived by his wife, Denise Marie; all of his children; his mother, Lois; sisters, Denise Lynn, Sheri, and Rustyne; brothers, Laddie and Richard; as well as many nieces, nephews, friends, and other family; as well as his beloved dog, Max.
The family and friends will gather for the Celebration of Maury's Life on Friday. October 25, 2019 at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, Ocala. Guests will be welcomed starting at 12:00pm, with Funeral Services starting at 1pm. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ForestLawnOcala.com for the Collett family.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019