Home

POWERED BY

Services
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
5740 South Pine Ave
Ocala, FL 34480
(352) 622-8181
Resources
More Obituaries for Maury Collett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maury Eugene Collett II

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maury Eugene Collett II Obituary
COLLETT II,
MAURY EUGENE
Maury Eugene Collett II, age 56, of Ocala, Florida passed away on Friday October 18, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Maury was born December 11, 1962 in Fort Lauderdale to parents Maury and Lois Collett. He grew up primarily in Reddick, Florida, where he loved to play football, tennis, golf, and loved to lift weights - staying healthy and strong. He met the love of his life Denise Robinson when he was 26 and they were married for 25 wonderful years. Together their family celebrated the lives of four children, Maury Collett III, Dallas, Jordan, and Hannah who all will cherish the memory of their father forever.
Maury provided for his family by working diligently as an electrician, and an inventor - his patented invention 'Mor-ez Clips' was his claim to fame and he was extremely proud of it - he called it his legend. He loved the Florida Gators and supported them vividly from his recliner, offering loud encouragement whenever necessary.
Maury was an actively engaged father who encouraged his children with every fiber of his being. He pushed them hard to be the successes they are today, and they will be his eternal legacy on the world. He was a family man through and through and he will be missed by his wife, children, mother, brothers, sisters, and extended family.
He is preceded in death by his father, Maury Collett; and a sister, Lorrie Bergh.
He is survived by his wife, Denise Marie; all of his children; his mother, Lois; sisters, Denise Lynn, Sheri, and Rustyne; brothers, Laddie and Richard; as well as many nieces, nephews, friends, and other family; as well as his beloved dog, Max.
The family and friends will gather for the Celebration of Maury's Life on Friday. October 25, 2019 at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, Ocala. Guests will be welcomed starting at 12:00pm, with Funeral Services starting at 1pm. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ForestLawnOcala.com for the Collett family.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maury's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now