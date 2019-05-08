Home

Countryside Funeral Home
9185 NE Jacksonville Road
Anthony, FL 32617
352-620-2006
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Countryside Funeral Home
9185 NE Jacksonville Road
Anthony, FL 32617
MAXINE BLACKBURN

BLACKBURN,
MAXINE ROBINSON
Anthony - Maxine Robinson Blackburn, age 81, passed away on May 4, 2019 surrounded by loved ones.
She is survived by a son, Wayne Blackburn and wife, Pam, of Anthony, FL; a daughter, Madeline Donahue and husband, Michael, of Anthony; a grandson, Branden Donahue and wife, Katie, of Ocala; two great-granddaughters, Peyton Donahue and Paige Donahue, which were the loves of her life. Also three sisters, Eula Hernandez, Sharon Younge, both of Ocala, and Peggy Compton of Americus, GA.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Laurse 'Kernie' Blackburn; and three brothers, Clell Robinson, Willie Robinson and Ray Robinson.
Funeral service will be held at Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL, on May 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Millwood Cemetery, Reddick, FL, Stanley Campbell officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
