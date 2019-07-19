|
|
BELL, MAXINE H
Maxine passed away unexpectedly on December 14, 2018 in Bowling Green KY.
She was born on April 10, 1938 in Pontiac Michigan to Glenn and Myrtle Godfrey.
She was the youngest of 3 children. Maxine married Harry M Bell June 30, 1956 and had three children. They were married 61 years. Maxine worked many jobs due to Harry being transferred with IBM. Starting in Michigan, then to Kentucky,
on to Colorado, California, Florida and back to Colorado. Her last and longest job was with IBM in Colorado as a Sr. Import Specialist.
Maxine was a devoted wife and mother. She was always making sure everyone was fed and comfortable. Always thinking one step ahead to meet their needs. Forever a caregiver. We think she died of a broken heart as she was no longer able to care for her beloved Harry when he passed just 14 months before her.
Maxine is survived by her children, Kevin Bell (Susi) of Stamping Ground, KY, Denise Haines (Ron) of Glasgow, KY, Kraig Bell (Vicki) of Cub Run, KY; grandchildren, Austin Bell of Loveland, CO, Kaitlin Haines of Ft. Collins, CO, Sean Haines of Ft. Collins, CO and Jessica Pruss of Singapore, Nicholas Bell of Rockford, IL, Mitchell Bell of Cub Run, KY. Her sister, Lois Heathman (Robert) Ocala, FL; nieces, Paula (Mike) Melton, Shari (Dan) Dunagan, nephews, Rodney Heathman,
Kirk (Joan) Heathman, and great nieces and nephews.
She is greatly missed by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry; parents; brother, Clifford Godfrey; nephew, Michael Godfrey; and
sister-in-law, LaDon Godfrey.
She will be laid to rest at Ft. Logan National Cemetery, Denver Colorado on September 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM. A Memorial Service will be held in Glasgow Kentucky on August 10, 2019.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 19 to July 20, 2019