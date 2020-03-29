|
HITT, MAXINE T.
Maxine T. Hitt, 91, passed away in Ocala, FL on March 23, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Fruithurst, AL to James Calhoun Thomas and Mary Belle Edwards Thomas on March 8, 1929. Maxine spent her childhood between Trilby, FL, Ocala, and Waycross, GA. She met M. Parker Hitt on a blind date and married him 12 weeks later in March of 1948, in Waycross. In 1955, she moved with her family to Ocala, FL. She retired from a career at United Telephone having started her career as a local switchboard operator and holding various positions, ending as a trainer for business phone systems all over the Eastern United States, including the Pentagon. Prior to her business career, she was a stay at home mom, raising her family. After her retirement, she and Parker enjoyed a summer home in the mountains of Franklin, NC for a number of years. She was the oldest, living charter member of Oakcrest Baptist Church at her departure.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of nearly 70 years; grandson, Frank Alebertt; brother, James Thomas; and son-in-law, Bob Bucher.
She leaves behind a son, Thomas P. Hitt (Linda) of Ocala; daughters, Donna Hitt Bucher of Fargo, ND, and Pam Hitt Leaptrot (Buddy) of Chiefland, FL; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
The family will be planning a Celebration of Life at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Hitt's memory to Oakcrest Baptist Church, 1109 N. E. 28th Street, Ocala, FL. 34470.
