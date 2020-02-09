|
BANFIELD, MAYLENE LEONA KINGSTON
Maylene Leona Kingston Banfield, 90, of Ocala, passed away peacefully on the morning of Wednesday, February 5, 2020, after an extended illness. She was born on February 28, 1929 in Mahaicony, British Guyana in South America, the 5th of 11 children born to Clifton and Charlotte Kingston. She became a Registered Nurse in her early twenties and was recruited from Guyana in 1960 to work as a head nurse at Maimonides Hospital in Brooklyn, New York. She earned her Bachelor of Science in nursing from St. Francis College after emigrating to the United States. She later also worked at Brookdale Hospital in New York before moving to Ocala, Florida with her husband and daughter in 1978. Maylene was a well-known and highly respected nurse who helped build the first-ever ICU at Ocala Regional Medical Center, then known as Marion Community Hospital. She retired in 1997 after 19 years of service at ORMC in critical care and cardiac intensive care nursing. Maylene was a world traveler, an active member of Calvary Baptist Church and the Silver Springs Shores Bible Study Group for many years and a member of the Phi Eta chapter of Chi Eta Phi nurses sorority. Her legacy of selflessly serving others will live on in the countless people she touched and cared for in her lifetime.
She is preceded in death by four brothers; and three sisters.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Kelvin Banfield; her daughter, Michelle Banfield (Doug) of Gainesville; sisters, Rachel Charles of California and Minerva Browne (Eustace) of New York; brother, Clifton Kingston (Rose) of Ocala; many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, a large extended family and so many dear friends.
Services will be held at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, Ocala Florida on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Visitation 11am to 12pm with a Funeral Service starting at noon.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020