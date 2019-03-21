|
|
RAINES, JR., MCCLOUD
McCloud Raines, Jr., 72, passed away on March 15, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memories devoted wife, Yvonne Raines; daughters, Lisha Raines Asibu and Chikita Raines; 11 grandchildren; sisters, Bonnie Williams, Barbara Williams, B. Velma Williams, Trina Anderson, and Tina Allen; and a host of other relatives and sorrowing friends.
Funeral service for Mr. Raines will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at House of God Keith Dominion located at 2830 NW 27th Ave. Ocala, FL. 34475. Visitation will be Friday, March 22, 2019 at Snow's Funeral Ministry from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019