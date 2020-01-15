|
AULD, MELANIE WEEKS
Melanie Weeks Auld, 65, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 in Ocala after an extended illness. Melanie, the eldest daughter of Jack B. Weeks, Sr. and Nina C. MacKay Weeks, was born September 4, 1954 and was a life-long resident of Marion County. Throughout her life, Melanie loved life in Florida and was especially at ease during time spent at Lake Weir and Pegram Lake. She loved to travel and enjoyed many a trip to the beaches of Florida, Lakes Rabun and Burton in Georgia, and the mountains of western North Carolina. In her younger days Mel was known to instigate many a clandestine adventure. Her closest friends may recount tales of these adventures only now that the parents are gone.
Melanie attended public schools in Ocala and went on to earn an accounting degree from Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, NC. She began her professional career in Houston, TX but soon realized her heart was in Ocala. Back home, Mel reestablished herself in the community by working in various positions that allowed her to interact directly with family, friends and friends to be. She was an avid reader and collector of historic Florida memorabilia. Her keen sense of design and attention to detail always were evident, whether discussing books, movies, gifts or historic artifacts. Mel reveled in storytelling, and was renowned for remembering birthdays, celebrating holidays, and acknowledging landmark dates of family and friends. Her sharp sense of humor will be missed.
Melanie is survived by Richard Auld, her husband and best friend of 27 years; siblings, Jack Weeks of Atlanta, GA, Meredith Weeks Banks of Atlanta, GA and Nelson Weeks (Alexandra) of Asheville, NC.; niece, Elizabeth Weeks; nephews, Garrett Weeks and Hunter Banks; and great-nephew, Dexter Weeks. Mel is surely missed by her three beloved cats.
A memorial gathering will be held graveside at Greenwood Cemetery in Ocala on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Moffitt Cancer Center (give.moffitt.org) or Hospice of Marion County (hospiceofmarion.com).
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020