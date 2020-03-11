|
|
JENNINGS,
MELODIE LESSLEY
Ocala- Melodie Lessley Jennings, 70, passed away on March 4, 2020, in Summerfield, Florida. She was born on August 16, 1949, in Ocala, Florida to Floyd and Mildred 'Hiawatha' Lessley. She grew up in Ocala, Florida and graduated from Ocala High in 1967. Melodie married James 'Jimmy' Jennings, Jr, and together they were married for 47 years.
Melodie had a love for life and God. She enjoyed attending church at the Church of Hope. She worked for Ocala Eye for 29 years. She loved staying in touch with past classmates as well as her lifelong friends. Melodie loved every moment she had with her family and grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by both of her parents, Floyd and Mildred 'Hiawatha' Lessley.
She is survived by her loving husband, Jimmy Jennings; daughter, Summer Wigginton and Jason, husband; grandsons, Bryar, Brantley, and Bode Wigginton; granddaughter, Bailey Wigginton; sister, Betty Jane McKenzie and Jay, husband; niece, Kim Tressler; nephew, Jay McKenzie, II; sister-in-law, Vicki Randall and Chris, husband; nephew, Juddy Peavy.
The family will be having a gathering at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, 910 SE Silver Springs Blvd. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. All family and friends are welcome to attend and share memories with the family. Melodie's funeral service will be Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home followed by the graveside at 2:00 pm at Highlands Memorial. All are welcome to come and celebrate Melodie's life.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020