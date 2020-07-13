1/
MELPHINE MAZAKIS
MAZAKIS, MELPHINE
Melphine Mazakis, a resident of Ocala, FL 19 years, passed away on July 8, 2020. Eleven year widow of Godfrey Mazakis leaves to cherish her sons; Michael and Marcus, daughters; Mary and Mechealine, her precious grandchildren. Melphine was a reliable retiree of component technician work. She left us with her gracious kindness of fond memories in family life. Funeral Mass for Mrs. Mazakis will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary located at 10670 SE Maricamp Rd., Ocala, FL 34472. Viewing will be Monday, July 13, 2020 from 3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m at Snow's Funeral Ministry located at 5791 SE 23rd Lane, Ocala, FL 34480. Due to Covid-19 a mask must be worn, social distancing, and all Federal guidelines will be strictly enforced. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).--
Snow's Funeral Ministry
5791 SE 23rd Lane
Ocala, Fl 34471
Phone (352) 438-0007
Fax (352) 236-0009

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Viewing
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Snow's Funeral Ministry & Cremation Services
JUL
14
Funeral Mass
Immaculate Heart of Mary
Funeral services provided by
Snow's Funeral Ministry & Cremation Services
5791 Se 23Rd Ln
Ocala, FL 34480
(352) 438-0007
