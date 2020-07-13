MAZAKIS, MELPHINE

Melphine Mazakis, a resident of Ocala, FL 19 years, passed away on July 8, 2020. Eleven year widow of Godfrey Mazakis leaves to cherish her sons; Michael and Marcus, daughters; Mary and Mechealine, her precious grandchildren. Melphine was a reliable retiree of component technician work. She left us with her gracious kindness of fond memories in family life. Funeral Mass for Mrs. Mazakis will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary located at 10670 SE Maricamp Rd., Ocala, FL 34472. Viewing will be Monday, July 13, 2020 from 3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m at Snow's Funeral Ministry located at 5791 SE 23rd Lane, Ocala, FL 34480. Due to Covid-19 a mask must be worn, social distancing, and all Federal guidelines will be strictly enforced. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).--

