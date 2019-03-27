|
|
DONNER,
MELVIN 'MEL' HENRY
Melvin 'Mel' Henry Donner, 97, of Ocala, FL and formerly of Jamestown, NY, passed away on March 21, 2019. Mel was a veteran of WWII.
Mel is survived by his daughters, Lorraine Kibler of Ocala, FL, Loretta Albright and Rebecca Kleinfelter of Jamestown, NY; son, Brian Donner of Jamestown, NY; grandchildren, Shelly Sapp of Bronson, FL, Jennifer Booth, Nicholas McBride, and Denise Albright all of Jamestown, NY, and
Jamie McBride of North Carolina; brother, LaVerne Donner, who is 100 years old and a sister, Delores Keller, who is 96 years old and both are doing well. Mel also has many great
grandchildren, nieces, and nephews that survive him.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years, Esther Ruth Earle of Jamestown, NY.
Arrangements are in the care of Florida Cremation Society.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019