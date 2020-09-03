MORAND, MELVIN

Mr. Melvin Morand life-long resident of Ocala, FL, passed away August 22, 2020 at Memorial Hospital at the age of 80. He was a Christian and a very compassionate and humble individual.

Mr. Morand was the Owner and Operator of Morand & Sons Trucking, Company. He enjoyed spending time with his family and fishing.

Mr. Morand is survived by his wife, Mary Morand, Ocala, FL, children, Melvin Craig Morand, Sheila Cunningham (Willie), Jeffery Morand, Corey Morand, all of Ocala, FL, Kathy Bass (Jerome), Starke, FL, siblings, Elroy Morand (Billie), Gainesville, FL, Lofton Morand (Frankye), Pontiac, MI, Mitchell Morand, (Elizabeth) Decatur, GA, Alice Morand, Dorothy Morand, both of Ocala, FL, eleven grandchildren, and nineteen great grandchildren.

Graveside Services for Mr. Morand will be held, 11:00am, Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Lincoln Memorial Park, Ocala, FL, Minister Robert Scott, Officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Chestnut Funeral Home, Inc., 18 N.W. 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL.

Mr. Morand will repose Graveside on Saturday from 10:00am until the hour of Service only.

The family request that social distancing and wearing facial masks be adhered to at Graveside. If you do not have a facial mask, one will be provided for you by a Member of Chestnut Funeral Home Staff.

