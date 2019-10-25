Home

Snow's Funeral Ministry & Cremation Services
5791 Se 23Rd Ln
Ocala, FL 34480
(352) 438-0007
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Snow's Funeral Ministry & Cremation Services
5791 Se 23Rd Ln
Ocala, FL 34480
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Snow's Funeral Ministry & Cremation Services
5791 Se 23Rd Ln
Ocala, FL 34480
View Map
MELVIN STYLES Obituary
Melvin Styles, 69, passed away on October 15, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memories daughter, Latrista Styles; son, Jherod Styles, Sr.; eight grandchildren; one great grandchild; brother, Billy Styles; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing for Mr. Styles will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 at Snow's Funeral Ministry from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. and on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 1:00p.m.-3:00p.m. at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Final arrangements entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner on Oct. 25, 2019
