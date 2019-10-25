|
|
Melvin Styles, 69, passed away on October 15, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memories daughter, Latrista Styles; son, Jherod Styles, Sr.; eight grandchildren; one great grandchild; brother, Billy Styles; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Viewing for Mr. Styles will be held Friday, October 25, 2019 at Snow's Funeral Ministry from 10:00a.m.-5:00p.m. and on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 1:00p.m.-3:00p.m. at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Final arrangements entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner on Oct. 25, 2019