Merrick Christopher Andrews
2020 - 2020
MERRICK,
CHRISTOPHER ANDREWS
Merrick Christopher Andrews, 3 months, born May 27, 2020 in Ocala, Florida to David Timothy Andrews and Ashley Elizabeth Lewis, passed away September 4, 2020 in Ocala, Florida.
Merrick loved to be held and fed. He enjoyed standing up and watching everything. Merrick loved to be sung to, bounce and smile. He was a very good drooler. Most of all, he loved his mommy!
Merrick, our little Monkey Man, is survived by his mother, Ashley Lewis; his father, David Timothy Andrews; his older brother, Fallon Jacob Lavin and his older sister, Olivia Lynnette Andrews.
Funeral Service will be held 1:00pm, Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Good News Church, 5600 S.E. 24th Street, Ocala, Florida 34481. Interment will immediately follow at Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens, Ocala, Florida.
Arrangements are entrusted to Roberts Funeral Homes Bruce Chapel West, 6241 SW SR-200, Ocala, Florida 34476. (352) 854-2266.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bruce Ocala Funeral Home-West
6241 SW HIGHWAY 200
Ocala, FL 34476
3528542266
