BROWN, MERTON K.

Merton K. Brown, 85, of Ocala, Florida, was called home to be with the Lord on July 22, 2020. Born in Prospect, Maine on August 18, 1934, he was the son of Claude M. and Marion L. (Chapman) Brown. Merton worked and retired from the International Paper, Co. of Bucksport.

He is survived by his loving wife, Clare D. Jones-Brown; son, Keith R. Brown of Maine; grandsons, Taylor Perkins of MA and Jason Brown of ME; granddaughter, Astra Perkins and son-in-law, Mike Perkins, both of MA; one sister, Muriel Peacock of Bucksport, ME. Merton is also survived by his step-children, Donna Phillips and Thomas Jones, as well as step-grandchildren, Derek and Cassie Johnson, Brandon Jones, Kimberly Graves, and Bobby Loch; and several step-great grandchildren, all of Ocala, Florida.

Besides his parents, Merton was preceded in death by three children, Infant son, Leslie Brown, Terry J. Brown (19), and Vanessa Brown (53); his brother-in-law, Victor Romer; his step-son-in-law Thomas Phillips.

Merton was a member of the Cornerstone United Pentecostal Church of Ocala, FL and the Apostolic Lighthouse Church in Bangor, ME.

A memorial service at his church in Ocala and a graveside service at Maple Grove Cemetery in Prospect, ME will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the care of Mitchell-Tweedie Funeral Home in Maine and Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services in Ocala.



