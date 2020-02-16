Home

REIS, MICHAEL A.
On February 9, 2020, Michael Reis passed away at the Timber Ridge Nursing and Rehab Facility in Ocala, Florida. He was a long time Florida resident. Michael was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on November 22, 1936 to Worth and Betty Reis.
Michael was a proud U.S. Navy veteran, he loved the navy. Michael achieved several engineering degrees and held a master degree from Penn State University. He worked in the computer business for several major corporations.
Michael is survived by his loving wife, Jean Reis, who resides in Ocala, Florida. Additional family include, his brother in law and sister in law, John and Amy Anderson of Roswell, GA. Michael's surviving sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews reside in California, Georgia and Maryland.
A private memorial service is planned at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Ocala, Florida.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
