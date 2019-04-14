|
PALMA, MICHAEL ANGELO
Michael Angelo Palma, 76, of Belleview passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 10, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. January 17, 1943 to Michael and Angela Palma. Raised in Baldwin, L.I. he moved to Freeport, L.I. before moving to Belleview in 1974. He attended Baldwin High School and C.W. Post College Long Island University, N.Y. He was a film editor for over 43 years both in N.Y. and Florida, receiving many awards for his work.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, Carla Palma; loving children, Suzanne Palma Baratta (Paul) Belleview, Michael Palma (Sharon) Summerfield; grandchildren, Michael Palma, Ocala, Anthony Palma, Ocala, Alyssa Baratta, Belleview; brother, Dr. James Palma (Cheryl) Huntington, N.Y.; aunt, Alice Cassaro, Oyster Bay, N.Y.; brother-in-law, Walter Partenheimer (Steve) Columbus, GA.; and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at St. Theresa's Catholic Church, Belleview on May 18, 2019 at 10:00 A.M.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019