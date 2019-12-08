|
|
DONOVAN, MICHAEL JOHN
Michael John Donovan passed away peacefully on December 4, 2019. Michael was born April 11, 1946 in Norwich, England to Philip and Josephine Donovan. His parents met in England where Philip was stationed while serving in the Navy during World War II. Michael and his mother immigrated to the US after the war to join his father in Pennsylvania. After college, Michael became a Naval Aviator flying F-8 Crusaders, A-7 Corsairs, and A-4 Skyhawks while on active duty and in the Reserves. Following his military service, Michael turned his passion for flying into aerial adventures in crop dusting, banner towing, and restoration of vintage Stearman biplanes. He retired from sales serving the Ocala area and spent the last several years enjoying his growing family, his home by the lake, and chasing clouds around the central Florida skies in his 1941 Stearman Biplane. An avid Gator fan, Michael never missed a football game on Saturdays in the fall. He married into a family of native Floridians of several generations, eventually blending right in. Michael is survived by his wife of 41 years, Cassie, his son Philip (Pia), daughters Katie (Jon) and Jenny (Brian) and seven grandchildren: Jack, Piper, Charlee, Michael, Henry, Oliver, and Grady. Funeral services will be held on December 14, 2019 at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church in Ocala, FL. In lieu of flowers please consider sending donations to the Soup Kitchen of St. Theresa's Catholic Church, Belleview, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019