LECHER, MICHAEL

Mr. Michael Lecher passed away on April 29, 2020 at 88 years of age.

He was born in Milwaukee, WI. in 1931 and raised by his parents Michael and Agnes in a Catholic household along with his eight siblings.

Mike dropped out of high school in 9th grade to work in a brewery in order to help his family's financial situation. Inspired by our nation's heroism in WWII, as soon as he was old enough, he joined the Navy. During that time he met our mother, Emily, near Washington D.C. They married in 1953 and moved to Emily's home town in South Florida. They became the parents of four daughters and eventually started their own real estate business. In 1991, they moved to North Florida. Here they decided to enjoy their new life of retirement by travelling to Las Vegas as often as possible. Mr. Lecher also decided to help his community by working for his local V.F.W. post as treasurer. He loved the simple things in life. He liked to fish, swim, bowl, play cards, and watch football. What he liked most of all was to find a great deal on something. Mike and Emily LOVED going to Las Vegas on the cheap! This hobby never jeopardized them financially because of their budgeting and careful planning. They always strived to be the best American citizens possible. They believed deeply in GOD, The Bill if Rights, and the Constitution of the United States of America.



