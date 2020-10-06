1/
Michael Lee Schrader Jr.
Michael Lee Schrader, Jr.
Michael Lee Schrader, Jr., 34, passed away September 28, 2020. Born September 30, 1986 in Key West, FL, to Michael L. Schrader Sr. and Tracey Lague Schrader. He worked in roofing and electric for many years.
He is preceded in death by his father Michael Schrader. He is survived by his mother, Tracey Schrader, and brothers Matthew Schrader and Kyle Schrader.
Memorial service will be 5:00 p.m., Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL. Following services there will be a gathering at 2312 NE 36 PL, Ocala, FL.
The pain is gone
Your souls at rest
Forever more-
As I am blessed
For in my heart
you will always be
Knowing this -
Will comfort me



Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home
9185 NE Jacksonville Road
Anthony, FL 32617
352-620-2006
