Michael Lee Schrader, Jr.Michael Lee Schrader, Jr., 34, passed away September 28, 2020. Born September 30, 1986 in Key West, FL, to Michael L. Schrader Sr. and Tracey Lague Schrader. He worked in roofing and electric for many years.He is preceded in death by his father Michael Schrader. He is survived by his mother, Tracey Schrader, and brothers Matthew Schrader and Kyle Schrader.Memorial service will be 5:00 p.m., Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL. Following services there will be a gathering at 2312 NE 36 PL, Ocala, FL.The pain is goneYour souls at restForever more-As I am blessedFor in my heartyou will always beKnowing this -Will comfort me