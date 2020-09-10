1/
Michael Wayne Howsare
HOWSARE,
MICHAEL WAYNE
Salt Springs - Michael Wayne Howsare, 75, passed away September 4, 2020. He was born September 15, 1944, in Palatka, FL, to George Howsare and Ruby C. Brown. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and later an electrician.
He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Valerie Corbett Howsare; children, Michael 'Mike' Howsare, Jr. (Kelly), Tammy Denise Krueger, Stephen Sims (Mindy), Jason Sims; sister, Sandy Thompson; 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL, with Pastor David Lambert officiating.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home
9185 NE Jacksonville Road
Anthony, FL 32617
352-620-2006
