HOWSARE,

MICHAEL WAYNE

Salt Springs - Michael Wayne Howsare, 75, passed away September 4, 2020. He was born September 15, 1944, in Palatka, FL, to George Howsare and Ruby C. Brown. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and later an electrician.

He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Valerie Corbett Howsare; children, Michael 'Mike' Howsare, Jr. (Kelly), Tammy Denise Krueger, Stephen Sims (Mindy), Jason Sims; sister, Sandy Thompson; 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL, with Pastor David Lambert officiating.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store