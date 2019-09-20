|
|
MORRIS, MICHAEL WAYNE
Michael Wayne Morris, 58, left this earthly home to be in the arms of Jesus on Monday, September 16, 2019, in Ocala, FL. He was born at Whitman AFB, Missouri on April 23, 1961 to then Capt. John B. and Berniece A. Morris (D). Mike was a lifelong trucker and drove countless miles in a 'big-rig' crossing this vast country. He lost his life doing what he loved and used his skills as a driver to save many lives in the process that fateful day. While on this earth he could be found enjoying his cars, volunteering at the gun range or singing karaoke.
Mike is survived by his wife, Amy Morris (Ocala); daughter, Theresa Ann Morris (38); son, Chad Michael B. Morris (32), Liam-Wyatt E. Morris (7) Woodstock, GA; step-son, Stetson Tyler Crouch(30); step-daughter Sarah Hope Crouch (23); and grandson, Sterling Crouch (15m); sister, Gail Morris Scheibel (Craig); niece, Katie Scheibel (26).
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019