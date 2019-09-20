Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL MORRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL WAYNE MORRIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL WAYNE MORRIS Obituary
MORRIS, MICHAEL WAYNE
Michael Wayne Morris, 58, left this earthly home to be in the arms of Jesus on Monday, September 16, 2019, in Ocala, FL. He was born at Whitman AFB, Missouri on April 23, 1961 to then Capt. John B. and Berniece A. Morris (D). Mike was a lifelong trucker and drove countless miles in a 'big-rig' crossing this vast country. He lost his life doing what he loved and used his skills as a driver to save many lives in the process that fateful day. While on this earth he could be found enjoying his cars, volunteering at the gun range or singing karaoke.
Mike is survived by his wife, Amy Morris (Ocala); daughter, Theresa Ann Morris (38); son, Chad Michael B. Morris (32), Liam-Wyatt E. Morris (7) Woodstock, GA; step-son, Stetson Tyler Crouch(30); step-daughter Sarah Hope Crouch (23); and grandson, Sterling Crouch (15m); sister, Gail Morris Scheibel (Craig); niece, Katie Scheibel (26).
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MICHAEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.