MICHAEL WILLIAMS-SHULER

MICHAEL WILLIAMS-SHULER Obituary
Michael Williams Shuler, 46, passed away on October 6, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memories daughter, Mikia Williams; mother, Helen Hector; brothers, Dennis Colding, Andrew Williams, Jr., Tyrone Williams, Leonard Shuler, Thomas Shuler, Wendell and Maurice; sisters, Sylvia Williams and Andrea Williams; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service for Mr. Williams-Shuler will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1:00p.m. at Eighth Street Church of God located at 605 NW 8th St. Ocala, FL 34475. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner on Oct. 17, 2019
