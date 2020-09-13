1/
Michelle Denise Shuman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHUMAN,
MICHELLE DENISE
Michelle Denise Shuman, 65, of Ocala, Florida, died Sunday, September 6, 2020 at her residence.
She was born January 7,1955 in Phoenix, Arizona. She moved here 43 years ago from Trenton, MI. Michelle retired from the Marion County Court House as a File Clerk. Her enjoyments are landscaping in the yard and working on her saltwater aquarium that she dearly loved.
She is survived by daughter, Cassandra Rodriguez of Ocala; son, Shawn Shuman of Ocala; two sisters, Renee Tindale of Inverness, FL, Nanette Shackelford of Richland Hills, TX; five grandchildren, Brianna Bocanegra, Kaylynn Shuman, Morgan Shuman, Rogelio Rodriguez, Lacey Shuman all of Ocala; and one great-grandchild Gabriel Bocanegra-Stewart of Ocala.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocala.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved