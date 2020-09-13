SHUMAN,

MICHELLE DENISE

Michelle Denise Shuman, 65, of Ocala, Florida, died Sunday, September 6, 2020 at her residence.

She was born January 7,1955 in Phoenix, Arizona. She moved here 43 years ago from Trenton, MI. Michelle retired from the Marion County Court House as a File Clerk. Her enjoyments are landscaping in the yard and working on her saltwater aquarium that she dearly loved.

She is survived by daughter, Cassandra Rodriguez of Ocala; son, Shawn Shuman of Ocala; two sisters, Renee Tindale of Inverness, FL, Nanette Shackelford of Richland Hills, TX; five grandchildren, Brianna Bocanegra, Kaylynn Shuman, Morgan Shuman, Rogelio Rodriguez, Lacey Shuman all of Ocala; and one great-grandchild Gabriel Bocanegra-Stewart of Ocala.



