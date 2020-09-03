CRUEY, MICKEY JULIAN

Ocala - Mickey Julian Cruey, 78, passed away peacefully at home on August 27, 2020 in Ocala, Florida. He was born February 16, 1942 to Alfred Julian Cruey and Hazel Virginia Allison Cruey in Tazewell County, Virginia.

He is preceded by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of seven years, Linda Townsend Cruey; sons, Tyron Cruey and Joshua Cruey; daughters, Alison Katherine 'KC' Cruey Burrows Rebecca 'Beckie' Cruey McMahan, Heather Cruey Carmody, a brother, Dan Cruey, Sr. and a sister, Angel Handburg; eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

A Funeral Service will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Living Waters Worship Center with Pastor John Childers officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Arrangements under the care of Countryside Funeral Home.



