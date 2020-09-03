1/
MICKEY JULIAN CRUEY
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MICKEY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CRUEY, MICKEY JULIAN
Ocala - Mickey Julian Cruey, 78, passed away peacefully at home on August 27, 2020 in Ocala, Florida. He was born February 16, 1942 to Alfred Julian Cruey and Hazel Virginia Allison Cruey in Tazewell County, Virginia.
He is preceded by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of seven years, Linda Townsend Cruey; sons, Tyron Cruey and Joshua Cruey; daughters, Alison Katherine 'KC' Cruey Burrows Rebecca 'Beckie' Cruey McMahan, Heather Cruey Carmody, a brother, Dan Cruey, Sr. and a sister, Angel Handburg; eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
A Funeral Service will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Living Waters Worship Center with Pastor John Childers officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Arrangements under the care of Countryside Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Living Waters Worship Center
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Living Waters Worship Center
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocala.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved